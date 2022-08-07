Britney Spears' sons avoiding pop singer, reveals ex-husband Kevin Federline

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 and 2006

Britney Spears' sons have been avoiding her for months now, pop singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline revealed.

Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden didn't even attend her wedding with Sam Asghari, which was her third marriage this spring. The 40-year-old pop star has been in limelight for the nude photos that she herself posts online, as per Page Six.

In a statement, Federline said, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Federline told that he and his sons were upset about an allegation Spears leveled on Instagram in April accusing him of refusing to meet with her when she was pregnant with one of their sons. He also threatened to sue his ex-wife over the since-deleted statement.

Reportedly the backup dancer in the recent media circus surrounding the November end of her conservatorship said, "This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It's been tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Unversed, Spears and Federline were married from 2004 and 2006 and their relationship was chronicled in a reality show called "Britney and Kevin Chaotic."

A year after their divorce, Spears had a series of public meltdowns as she fought for custody of the children. The former teen pop star was hospitalized multiple times, shaved her head, attacked paparazzi and was forced into rehab, according to Page Six.

In the years after her court-ordered conservatorship began, her relationship with her sons was peaceful and stable, but had recently deteriorated due to unspecified things that her sons witnessed during their visits with mom, shared Federline.

He said, "There were a lot of things going on that I didn't feel comfortable with."

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," he added.

Federline also stated about the children in an interview that "They've had a lot of questions about it."

"I don't know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better."

Federline said he hoped Preston and Jayden would have a good relationship with their grandfather.

"I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys' lives. Especially if that's what the boys wanted. I don't have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he's been put through the wringer."

In June, Spears bought a Los Angeles mansion in June not far from where Federline's house with the teens, his wife Victoria, their two children and his two other children from another previous relationship.

Recently the "Baby One More Time" singer announced she is pregnant after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year, as per Page Six.

But being close by hasn't healed the rift, Federline said.

"If there was a way - any way - I could possibly say something to just open [Britney's] eyes - but I haven't found that yet. I feel like, if I found that, I'd be on the phone trying to tell her."

Meanwhile, Spear was married to Jason Allen Alexander and to American singer Kevin Federline, with whom she got separated in 2007.