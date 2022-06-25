Britney Spears’ mother claims she wants her daughter ‘to be happy’

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears has claimed that all she wants for her daughter is ‘to be happy’ after the mother-daughter relationship fell out over the controversial conservatorship.

According to video footage obtained by Page Six, a photographer caught up with Lynne while she was leaving the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) asking her how she was feeling after not getting an invitation to Britney’s wedding ceremony. During the interaction, Lynne expressed that her only wish was to see her daughter happy.

“I just want her to be happy,” said Lynne to the photographer.

Lynne had previously attempted to reach out to Britney after they fell out following the singer’s conservatorship, reported Page Six. Lynne even commented on Britney’s Instagram post where she shared a wedding photo of her with husband Sam Asghari, calling the singer ‘radiant and happy’. Lynne also wrote that she was ‘so happy' for her.

Britney had cut ties with her family after the end of a nearly 14-year-long period of conservatorship which kept her in strict control over her personal affairs along with her estate. A conservatorship is a court case where a judge is responsible for appointing a conservator or a liable person or organization, to look after another adult, called a conservatee who is not able to care for themselves or manage their finances.

Earlier, in a deleted Instagram post, Britney alleged that although her father Janie Spears had imposed the conservatorship on her, 14 years ago, it was her mother Lynne who first fed him the idea, reported Page Six. At that time, Britney had said that her mother ‘secretly ruined’ her life.

“She secretly ruined my life... and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor (business manager)out on it,” called out Britney.

After the singer broke free from the conservatorship, she voiced her opinions against her family members on social media including Lynne, Jamie, and Jamie Lynn, her sister, reported Page Six.