Salman Khan denies receiving threat letter; police question gangster

The actor denies having any disputes, enmity with anyone in official statement

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 5:14 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 7:28 PM

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit on Wednesday arrived in the national capital to question gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a threat letter to screenplay writer Salim Khan and his son, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, police said.

According to PTI, the authorities had recorded the statements of the father-son duo and also enhanced the security around the actor's residence in suburban Bandra. The police also took the statements of two bodyguards of Salim Khan.

However, in an official statement to police, actor Salman Khan on Tuesday denied receiving threats from any person, or having disputes with anyone in the recent past.

Nevertheless, Mumbai Police have seized more than 200 hours of CCTV footage so far. A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation.

According to a police source, the letter threatened the duo would soon suffer the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The letter was signed "GB and LB"; it is speculated that the initials may refer to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, though police have not made any statement on this aspect.

"Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is under the police remand of Delhi Police in connection with a case of Arms Act and will be produced before the court on Friday. He was also questioned in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Though he did not reveal the names of his associates in the Moosewala killing, he accepted that he had a fierce rivalry with the singer," a Delhi Police official said on condition of anonymity.

"Now Mumbai Police's Crime branch has come to Delhi in connection with the threats issued to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. It is a case pertaining to Mumbai Police, so they, along with our unit, will jointly interrogate Bishnoi in the case," he added.

After Moosewala's killing, police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. The Bishnoi gang was said to be behind the murder.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

ALSO READ: