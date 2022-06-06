Bollywood: Mumbai police beef up security for Salman Khan, father Salim Khan after threat letter

The star's father found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning

Agencies file

By ANI Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM

The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs on June 6, strengthened the security for actor Salman Khan after a threat letter was sent to the Bollywood actor and his father.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report against an unknown person for sending a ‘threatening letter’ to the Bollywood actor and his legendary father.

According to the police, Salim Khan found the threatening letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30am-8.00am addressed to him and Salman, said the police.

The unsigned letter for Salman and his father was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.

Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person and a further probe is underway, Mumbai Police said.