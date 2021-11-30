Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut says 'bye' to Twitter's 'chacha' Jack Dorsey after he resigns as CEO

The actor is the toast of Bollywood after Netflix's 'Dhamaka'. And though he has made some powerful enemies, he has emerged as a fans’ favourite to offset any ill-will.
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this year, bid farewell to Jack Dorsey, the outgoing CEO of the social media giant.
“Bye chacha Jack,” she said with usual sarcasm on Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Reacting to a series of “inflammatory tweets” on her account, Twitter suspended it permanently in May. According to the social media giant, the drastic move was taken as the actor repeatedly violated its rules, “specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.”
Reacting to Twitter’s move, Kangana had responded: “Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy. important message for our government.” Later she told the media that the move proved her point that those managing Twitter were “Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.” Her heart went “out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering,” she added.
