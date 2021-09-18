>
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood: Shilpa Shetty shares message on 'bad decisions', 'new endings' amid Raj Kundra's case

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on September 18, 2021
AFP

Actor takes to social media to share her feelings about mistakes and more

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kudra started her Saturday on a thoughtful note with a message about ‘bad decisions’ and ‘brand new ending’, amid the ongoing the controversy surrounding her husband Raj Kundra.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story featuring a picture from a book that included a quote by Carl Bard.

The quote read, “Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.”

Below the quote was a note that explained how humans spend a lot of time thinking and analysing their bad decisions, mistakes and more. It further expressed that while one can’t change the past, one can move forward in life to make better decisions.

It ended with a thought, “I don’t have to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be.”

Recently, Shilpa had paid a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra to seek blessing. Pictures doing rounds on the internet showed her taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there.

Her pilgrimage visit came at the same time when Mumbai Police’s crime branch filed a supplementary charge sheet against Raj in the pornography case.

As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contained the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa. The charge sheet also included the names of two wanted accused in the case.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after taking a brief hiatus following Raj’s arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

On the film front, she was recently seen in director Priyadarshan’s Hungama.

NNNN




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Entertainment

Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies

5 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Special permits for...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: KT takes you around the only hotel at ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: New Hindu temple to open for...
khaleejtimes

Arts and Culture

These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes

12 votes | 16 September 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: Odia community marks Nuakhai festival with great fervour

1 votes | 18 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

US recommends Covid boosters for people 65 and above

1 votes | 18 September 2021

khaleejtimes

KT Network

Blue Ocean Academy CEO gets Golden Visa

1 votes | 18 September 2021

KT Network

Winner named for Shein x 100K challenge

1 votes | 18 September 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Dubai Culture resumes official working hours at public libraries

1 votes | 18 September 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 