Bollywood: Karan Johar was 'embarrassed' after not being invited to Katrina, Vicky's wedding

The finale episode of Koffee with Karan 7 saw host Karan Johar sharing interesting details about his life with guests Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM.
He also honestly expressed feeling bad about not being invited to famous Bollywood weddings that happened recently -- especially of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.
"When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came, the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren't you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?" Karan shared.
As guest lists in Bollywood weddings become increasingly short, for those left out, solace can be found in finding out others who did not make it to the list. "When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat's wedding, I did find a little peace," accepted the director, candidly.
Season 7 of Koffee with Karan, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, featured Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, and many others as guests.
