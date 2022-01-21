Bollywood: Ekta Kapoor says technology has disrupted traditional entertainment model

The actor was a noted performer from Peshawar
The Covid-19 lockdown has been a great learning experience for Ekta Kapoor, the leading television and film producer.
“The challenging situation reiterated how technology has disrupted the traditional entertainment model of taking content to the consumer,” she was quoted in the media. “Technology continues to get more cutting edge. Real stories of real people and relatable characters have taken centre stage."
According to Kapoor, who is the daughter of Bollywood star Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, OTT platforms are getting more popular with changing lifestyles of people and the increased use of smartphones with affordable internet services.
“The war between streaming apps and movie theatres has both advantages and disadvantages,” she pointed out. “Watching a movie in a theatre is a beautiful cinematic experience, whereas OTT platforms let you have a good time in the comfort of your home. Both of them offer great content and viewer experience."
Earlier this month, Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 and was under home quarantine. The producer is busy with a host of film and TV projects. She has eight new films under the production banner. These include Ek Villain Returns, Freddy, KTina and U Turn.
And in television, she has shows including Naagin 6, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2, Kahan Hum Chale and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar.
