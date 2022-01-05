Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post about 'domestic Covid situations'

Watson wasn’t the only star to consider leaving the iconic franchise
Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently informed his fans about dealing with 'domestic Covid situations'.
The ‘Pink’ actor took to his blog page to convey the message while adding that he would connect with his fans later.
The actor in another post, wrote, “fight .. fighting .. and with the prayers of all .. no further .. no more description .. just that the show goes on,” while quoting a few lines from Shakespeare’s historical play, Henry V.
The local municipal body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 31 people, including security guards, gardeners and other workers, working in Bachchan's bungalows Jalsa and Pratiksha were tested for Covid-19, of which one person has tested positive, according to ANI.
The person is asymptomatic. None of the members of the Bachchan family was tested for Covid as they were not in direct contact with the infected person.
The megastar, who is known for his quirky social media posts, had got both the doses of vaccine in May 2021, which he shared on his Instagram handle.
In 2020, during the first wave, four members of the Bachchan family had contracted Covid, which included Amitabh, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Bachchan and his son were admitted to the Nanavati Superspeciality hospital where they both fully recovered.
Mumbai has become the hotspot for the Omicron variant with 10,860 new cases of the variant. Bollywood celebrities like John Abraham and his wife, Priya Runchal, singer Sonu Nigam, actor Arjun Kapoor, actor Nora Fatehi and producer Ekta Kapoor have tested positive for Covid-19.
