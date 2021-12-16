Bollywood: Anurag Kashyap announces next film with Kriti Sanon, Nikhil Dwivedi

Topping the list of most tweeted movies was Tamil film Master
Entertainment
Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has roped in actress Kriti Sanon for his next.
The actor shared the news on social media on Wednesday, December 15, to announce his next film with the Mimi actress, which will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.
Nikhil Dwivedi reposted Kashyap’s post and also wrote that the filmmaker took everyone by surprise with his sudden announcement at 4 am. "Marketing teams be damned!! None of us had any inkling that this announcement will be made the old fashioned way at 4am this morning with none of the stakeholders having any whiff of it, (sic)," he wrote.
According to media reports, Anurag and Nikhil are fulfilling their dream of remaking Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. Kriti will play the role of Uma Thurman (as the bride) in the film.
Incidentally, Kriti was in the news recently for having taken on rent Amitabh Bachchan’s duplex apartment in Andheri in northwest Mumbai for a whopping monthly rent of Rs1 million. She also gave a deposit of Rs6 million. Amitabh bought the 5,000-plus sq ft apartment last year for Rs310 million.
Kriti first starred in Nenokkadine, a Telugu psycho thriller in 2014. Later, she acted in several Bollywood films including Bareilly ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do. Mimi was released earlier this year.
