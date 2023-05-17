Bollywood: Amrita Rao received 'marriage proposals' from US, Canada after 'Vivah'

The actress experience experienced significant success with the Sooraj Barjatya-directed movie which also starred Shahid Kapoor

By CT Desk Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 2:55 PM

Amrita Rao, known for her work in several films, experienced significant success with the Sooraj Barjatya-directed movie Vivah, which stands as one of the most popular and biggest hits of her career. Recently, Rao openly discussed her journey working on the film, her rapport with co-star Shahid Kapoor, and the reception it received in 2006.

During an interview on the YouTube channel of the production banner Rajshri Productions, Amrita fondly reminisced about the impact of Vivah. She shared, "So when Vivah released, I would get these proposals, and we didn’t have so many smart phones back then, so I would mostly get these letters from guys in Canada and the US. They used to send me photos with their house, their moms and their cars. I used to laugh back then at these things. But now when I look back at it, I think of the impact that one role has, they just want to get married to you. It was so magical."

In a previous interview, Amrita also mentioned how her partner Anmol had watched Vivah with his mother and expressed a desire to find a daughter-in-law like Poonam (Amrita's character).

During the same conversation, Amrita discussed the initial mixed reviews the film received, with some critics labeling her character as "regressive." However, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya advised her not to be affected by reviews, as it is ultimately the audience who decides the fate of a movie. As it turned out, Vivah revitalized the careers of both Amrita and Shahid, as it crossed the 1 billion mark at the box office.

Vivah marked the fourth collaboration between Kapoor and Rao as lead co-stars, and it was their first experience working with director Sooraj Barjatya.