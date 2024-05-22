Preity Zinta to make Cannes appearance after several years

The Hollywood actress has met refugees as a UNHCR envoy since 2016
After a very long time, actress Preity Zinta will once again walk the Cannes red carpet.
The Dil Se.. star was spotted at the Mumbai airport at midnight on Wednesday. Before entering the airport premises, she was captured by the shutterbugs.
Reportedly, Preity made her Cannes debut in 2006. She attended the premiers of two films The Wind That Shakes The Barley and Paris, Je T'aime and was even lauded for her sense of style. Cut to 2013, Preity made a comeback at the French Rivera as the brand ambassador of the luxury watch brand, Chopard.
The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which opened on May 14, will run till May 25. India's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently stole attention with her glamorous presence at the prestigious film festival. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is also at Cannes and will soon walk the iconic red carpet.
Kiara Advani was also at Cannes this year but she did not walk the red carpet. Instead, she took part in several panel discussions.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is returning to the silver screen with Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.
