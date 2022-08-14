Bollywood: Amid calls for boycott, Hrithik Roshan praises Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The Bollywood actor calls the film "magnificent"

Hrithik Roshan (Instagram Photo)

By CT Desk Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 11:30 AM

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has watched Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and finds it "magnificent."

The actor took to Twitter Saturday to share his thoughts on the film. "Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful," he wrote.

Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful. ❤️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2022

Aamir and director Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ following their collab in ‘Secret Superstar’. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya.

The film is an adaptation of Hollywood's most celebrated films 'Forrest Gump'. The 1994 Tom Hanks' blockbuster roped in many awards including Academy Award for Best Picture and Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

As for the Indian version, things look a bit dicey as fans call for boycott of the film. Countless netizens have taken to social media platforms to trend the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha. The film's total collection after its third day stands at 27.7 crore (nearly Dh12.5 million).

Coming back to Hrithik Roshan, the 'War' actor has a few projects lined up including 'Vikram Vedha' in which he will star opposite Saif Ali Khan. The actor also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone.