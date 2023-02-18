Ayushmann Khurrana appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador

Grateful I'm still relevant, says Karan Kundrra as he turns werewolf for new television series playing now in UAE
The popular Indian actor and host talked to City Times ahead of the release of the supernatural-themed 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
UNICEF India on Saturday named Hindi film star Ayushmann Khurrana as a National Ambassador.
The 38-year-old actor had earlier served as UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate for ending violence against children and the broader child rights agenda.
As a National Ambassador, Khurrana will support UNICEF in ensuring rights of every child "to survive, thrive, be protected as well as promoting their voice and agency in decisions that concern them", a press release stated.
The actor said he is honoured to take his advocacy for children's rights further with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador.
"I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India. As UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate, I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality.
"In this new role with UNICEF, I will keep up a strong voice for children's rights, especially for the most vulnerable supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most," the actor said in a statement.
Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative, said Khurrana's work as a Celebrity Advocate had helped them amplify and drive the work of protecting the rights of children.
"He is one of India’s biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled that he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenging harmful social norms and gender stereotypes. And it is a voice that resonates with UNICEF’s work and ethos in its sensitivity and passion.
"We look forward to working with him on the most critical child rights issues of our time – ending violence, mental well-being, and gender equality– and towards a better future for every child," McCaffrey said.
ALSO READ:
The popular Indian actor and host talked to City Times ahead of the release of the supernatural-themed 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
But fans still want to know when Season 3 of the series will premiere
Designer is known for his elaborate theatrical shows
The celeb designer has no plans of stopping as he expands his brand
The Bollywood star weighed in on his upcoming film, the love of audiences and taking risks in cinema on a recent visit to Dubai
The 'Stranger Things' and 'Moon Knight' stars are the latest additions to MEFCC's celebrity line-up
Expect a sensational evening kicking off with dinner, followed by an after-party with Sinclar
In the shimmering, grand Plaza Hotel ballroom in New York on Monday, the brand showcased a collection inspired by themes of elegance and opulence