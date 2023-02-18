Watch: Deepika Padukone flies in economy class, surprising fans on board in viral video

Grateful I'm still relevant, says Karan Kundrra as he turns werewolf for new television series playing now in UAE
The popular Indian actor and host talked to City Times ahead of the release of the supernatural-themed 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted inside an economy-class flight. A passenger took a video which is now doing rounds on the Internet.
Posted by one of her fan clubs of Deepika on Twitter, the video shows the 'Pathaan' actor moving swiftly towards the front of the flight. She is dressed in a bright orange jacket, accessorised with a cap and shades. As she was making her way to the front, a fan greeted her and said, "Hi Deepika". But the actor did not reply.
Another fan described his recent meeting with the star at an airport. He wrote, "Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Exactly what you could imagine Queen Dee to be..."
Basking in the super-duper success of 'Pathaan', Deepika has already started the shoot of 'Fighter'. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.
