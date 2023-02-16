Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker marries politician, posts love story online

The 34-year-old, known for her strong political opinion, seems to have met Fahad Ahmad during a protest in 2020

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 6:25 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 6:33 PM

Indian Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced her marriage with politician Fahad Ahmad. The actor took to Instagram to make her relationship with Fahad public and shared a video detailing their love story.

The quick montage, in a true-blue Bollywood style, showed when they met, how they bonded over cat-love and when they finally decided to take the plunge.

She captioned a video featuring her husband, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

Swara, widely known for her strong political opinion, seems to have met Fahad during a protest in 2020. After dating for some time, they registered to officiate their marriage on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.

Who is the groom

The 34-year-old actress described her husband as a political activist. Fahad Ahmad is a the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha of Maharashtra and Mumbai.

He was an Indian student leader and social activist who served as the General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Science Student's Union. In July 2022, He joined Samajwadi Party in presence of Abu Asim Azmi and Raees Shaikh.

The Mumbai-based political leader graduated from Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

