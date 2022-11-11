Ashley Tisdale to lead semi-autobiographical comedy set at CBS

The actress shared an artsy video of herself to mark 15 years in Bollywood
Former Disney star Ashley Tisdale will be headlining single-camera comedy Brutally Honest.
The CBS Studios-backed project is inspired by Tisdale's life. Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern are writing and executive producing the show.
According to entertainment website Deadline, Tisdale will also serve as executive producer on the series.
Brutally Honest is a comedy about "how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch." Tisdale's recent series credits include Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever and CBS' Carol’s Second Act.
