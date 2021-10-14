UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Aryan Khan case: No bail today; order deferred until Oct 20

Aryan Khan case: No bail today; order deferred until October 20

Mumbai - A total of 20 people have been arrested so far.

By Web report

Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 3:55 PM

Last updated: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 4:05 PM

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will remain in jail until at least October 20.

According to local media reports, the judge in the high profile Mumbai cruise ship drug case has reserved his order on the youngster's bail plea.

He is now expected to rule on the same after the Indian festival of Dussehra.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested with regard to the case so far.


More news from Entertainment