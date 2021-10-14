Aryan Khan case: No bail today; order deferred until October 20

Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty brought Indian showbiz under the NCB's radar
Entertainment3 days ago
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will remain in jail until at least October 20.
According to local media reports, the judge in the high profile Mumbai cruise ship drug case has reserved his order on the youngster's bail plea.
He is now expected to rule on the same after the Indian festival of Dussehra.
A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested with regard to the case so far.
Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty brought Indian showbiz under the NCB's radar
Entertainment3 days ago
Authorities yet to confirm if prop gun used by the actor contained a live round.
Entertainment4 days ago
The entertainment industry has a long history of on-set accidents.
Entertainment4 days ago
There’s just a week left to buy your scary costumes and carve out traditional pumpkins
Entertainment4 days ago
Chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya assisted him with drugs thrice.
Entertainment4 days ago
She said the conversation had been about cigarettes, not weed
Entertainment4 days ago
24-year-old peddler's name emerged from alleged chats
Entertainment4 days ago
A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the cruise ship drug case.
Entertainment5 days ago