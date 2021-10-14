Aryan Khan case: No bail today; order deferred until October 20

Aryan Khan case: No bail today; order deferred until Oct 20

Mumbai - A total of 20 people have been arrested so far.

Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will remain in jail until at least October 20.

According to local media reports, the judge in the high profile Mumbai cruise ship drug case has reserved his order on the youngster's bail plea.

He is now expected to rule on the same after the Indian festival of Dussehra.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested with regard to the case so far.