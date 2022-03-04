Anushka Sharma joins husband Virat Kohli during his 100th Test felicitation ceremony

Bollywood actress opted for a white ruffled top to complement her husband in a white jersey

Together Forever -- that’s how India batter Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma define their relationship with their appearances in public.

On Friday, the two once again set couple goals and that too during India batter’s 100th Test felicitation ceremony at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Several pictures and clips have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Anushka can be standing next to Virat on the ground while he was being felicitated by coach Rahul Dravid in the presence of the entire Indian side ahead of the start of the Test match against Sri Lanka.

Sharing a few words during the ceremony, Virat said, “It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn’t have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format.”

What a moment to commemorate his 100th Test appearance in whites 🙌🏻



Words of appreciation from the Head Coach Rahul Dravid and words of gratitude from @imVkohli

The couple also posed for several pictures. Anushka opted for a white ruffled top to complement her husband in a white jersey.

Ahead of the match, Virat thanked Anushka in an interview to BCCI.tv on Thursday.

“I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I’m very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she’s been an absolute pillar of strength for me,” he expressed.

Virat and Anushka have been married for four years. They also have a daughter named Vamika.