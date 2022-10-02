Anushka Sharma announces schedule wrap for her 'Chakda Xpress'

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers in the country
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, announced the schedule wrap of her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress.
Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Schedule wrap," followed by joined hands and cricket emoticons.
For quite a long time, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor was shooting for her next film in England and now the makers have wrapped up the schedule.
Chakda Xpress marks the comeback of the Dil Dhadakane Do actor after her last release Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.
Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor is all set for her comeback.
Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers in the country
The new release date will be announced soon
The 38-year-old took over the show in 2015 after the exit of long-time host Jon Stewart, and quickly established himself with his own brand of comedy
He had been convicted earlier in the day with one count of murder, two of second-degree robbery and one of conspiracy to commit robbery
The event is slated to take place in the capital once again
Bollywood actor Jiah had died by suicide in June 2013
The live performance will take place on Saturday, October 8
Various complainants claimed to be offended by the depiction of religion, Army personnel, and improper use of the national emblem in the TV show