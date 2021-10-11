Amitabh Bachchan marks his 79th birthday with style

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, and the actor marked his special day with an uber-cool social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan posted a photo collage in which he can be seen walking, sporting his green shoes and stylish sling bags. “.... walking into the 80th,” he captioned the post.

T 4057 - .. walking into the 80th ..



(60 )

(80) !!!



!! pic.twitter.com/hVonvz81sC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2021

Fans and fellow members of the film industry went gaga after seeing Bachchan’s trendy avatar and flooded the comments section with birthday wishes.

“swag. Happy birthday sir,” Bhumi Pednekar wrote.

“Gangster,” Ranveer Singh added.

Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, “79th,” with a heart emoticon.

Earlier today, his fans gathered outside the ‘Jalsa’ residence in Mumbai to celebrate the actor’s birthday.

Fans were seen cutting a cake and playing songs outside.

A fan named Sejal said, “We have come here from Bhiwandi to celebrate his birthday. We as fans are really fortunate that he is still keeping healthy and is among us all, while still delivering us great films and performances. Some of my favorite films include Silsila, Yaraana, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Don and Baghban.”

My hero, my idol, my friend, my father!

Happy birthday Dad.

Love you @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/8DzGRyoxEF — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 11, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942, in Prayagraj (Allahabad) to social activist Teji Bachchan and renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

The veteran star started his career in 1969 as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani. Many of Bachchan’s films during this early period did not do well, but things were about to change after that. Bollywood’s Shehenshah struggled as a “failed newcomer” who, by the age of 30 had twelve flops and only two hits (as a lead in Bombay to Goa and supporting role in Anand).

Later, the star featured in the crime-thriller film like Zanjeer as an angry young man, breaking the stereotyped personality of the actors. Some of his blockbusters include Deewaar (1975) and Sholay (1975).

The actor is married to Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan) and shares two children: Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.