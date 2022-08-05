Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to tie the knot in September: Report

The actor 'acted on his natural instinct', his representative says
Longtime Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are reportedly tying the knot this September. According to an Indian media outlet, the two actors will have two ceremonies, one in Mumbai and other in Delhi.
Ali and Richa were supposed to tie the knot in 2020 but the pandemic delayed their wedding plans, the report further added.
The duo have worked together in 2013's comedy film 'Fukrey' and its 2017 sequel 'Fukrey Returns'. Ali and Richa made their relationship official when the two walked hand-in-hand at the red carpet for the world premiere of Ali Fazal's Hollywood film 'Victoria and Abdul' in Venice in 2017. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, the report adds.
On the work front, the duo will reprise their roles in 'Fukrey 3'.
