Alec Baldwin says his 'heart is broken' over fatal film set shooting

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has expressed his sadness over the shooting incident on the set of his film which killed a cinematographer and injured a movie director.

The incident happened on the set of “Rust” in the US. Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western flick. The actorm, on Thursday, fired a prop gun during a scene killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, authorities said.

"I am in touch with her husband... My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin wrote on Twitter.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he added.

The actor said “he is fully co-operating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

Meanwhile, authorities are yet to confirm if the prop gun that the actor used on a the film set contained a live round, despite claims from a LA IATSE Local 44, a firm that covers prop masters.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters, AP)