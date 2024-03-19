Ajay Devgn, Priyamani's chemistry in 'Maidaan' song is a hit among netizens

The cast members took home the award for outstanding motion picture
As audiences eagerly await the release of 'Maidaan', the makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer film posted a heartfelt melody 'Mirza' from it today, building more excitement and buzz.
'Maidaan' revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football.
Saregama India took to its official Instagram handle and treated fans with song video.
The song portrays a blissful connection between Ajay Devgn and Priyamani. Sung by Richa Sharma and Javed Ali, Mirza is composed by AR Rahman and written by Manoj Muntashir.
Recently, the makers unveiled the intriguing trailer of the film.
The trailer shows Ajay Devgn's character working hard to bring India's football game to the world map. In the trailer, he can be seen building a team, including young men from slums, and training them to make it big globally.
"We aren't the largest country, neither the richest. Half of the world doesn't know us. Football can create our identity because the whole world plays football. So, India needs to focus on making a world-class team for the next 10 years," Ajay said in the trailer's voice over.
Sharing the trailer's link, Ajay on Instagram wrote, "A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all... Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life! #MaidaanTrailer Out Now!"'Maidaan' trailer reminded moviegoers of films like SRK's 'Chak De! India' and Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'.
In both films, SRK and Akshay played hockey coaches and helped their teams register historic wins.
Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.
The film boasts a musical score by Oscar winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.
Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 2024.
