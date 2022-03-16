Afrojack, Steve Aoki to headline 'Eid in Dubai'

The two renowned artists have performed in the city in the past

By CT Desk Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 12:57 PM

Global artists Afrojack and Steve Aoki are coming back to the UAE for another spectacular evening at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Part of ‘Eid in Dubai’ entertainment schedule, the event will take place on May 3, 2022.

The world renowned artists are no strangers to the crowd in Dubai as both have rocked the dance floors on many occasions in the past. Grammy-winning Dutch producer Afrojack is regularly featured in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs and has co-created major hits for artists such as Beyoncé, Pitbull, David Guetta and will.i.am.

Aoki, on the other hand, has received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album. The American DJ has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Linkin Park, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and many more.

The artists, who have collaborated in the past (No Beef), will surely make for a night to remember at Dubai’s home for live entertainment. Tickets starting Dh195 are available for purchase on the site’s official website. The concert is for all ages.