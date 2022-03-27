Actor Keanu Reeves' films removed from Chinese streaming platforms

At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from Tencent, the Chinese video platform

By ANI Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 11:43 PM

Chinese streaming platforms have pulled down the films and video content starring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves.

At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from the Chinese video platform, Tencent, according to Los Angeles Times.

Among the 19 deleted films were "The Matrix” trilogy, “Speed,” “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” and romances “Something’s Gotta Give” and “The Lake House”.

Earlier, in January, Chinese social media users criticised the Matrix actor and called for the boycott of his work in China after the reports broke out that the actor would participate in a benefit concert on March 3 for Tibet House, a New York-based non-profit affiliated with the exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

The film company, Warner Bros’ representative and Reeves declined to comment, according to Los Angeles Times.

