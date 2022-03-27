Actor Keanu Reeves' films removed from Chinese streaming platforms

Make the most of your days off with our guide to the best events and activities around town
Entertainment3 days ago
Chinese streaming platforms have pulled down the films and video content starring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves.
At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from the Chinese video platform, Tencent, according to Los Angeles Times.
Among the 19 deleted films were "The Matrix” trilogy, “Speed,” “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” and romances “Something’s Gotta Give” and “The Lake House”.
Earlier, in January, Chinese social media users criticised the Matrix actor and called for the boycott of his work in China after the reports broke out that the actor would participate in a benefit concert on March 3 for Tibet House, a New York-based non-profit affiliated with the exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.
The film company, Warner Bros’ representative and Reeves declined to comment, according to Los Angeles Times.
ALSO READ:
Make the most of your days off with our guide to the best events and activities around town
Entertainment3 days ago
Miley Cyrus was slated to perform with other artists at the Asuncionico music festival
Entertainment3 days ago
What’s going to win best picture at the 94th Academy Awards? Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle present their views ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony on March 27 (March 28 in the UAE)
Entertainment4 days ago
On the occasion of her 35th birthday, here's a list of some of Kangana’s most powerful performances
Entertainment4 days ago
Season two of the period drama focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton
Entertainment4 days ago
The special ladies in your life deserve a treat; check out these top options for dining and more
Entertainment1 week ago
Dubai is like a home away from home, the actress said.
Entertainment1 week ago
For a scene, they needed 2,500 extras that must look like they come from Lucknow
Entertainment1 week ago