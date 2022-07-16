Academy Museum to honour Oscar-winner Julia Roberts in October

Here are four fun-filled summer camps for children to enjoy during the long school break
Julia Roberts is being honored by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its second annual gala in October, the organization said Friday. The Oscar-winner will be presented with the Icon Award in recognition of the significant global cultural impact of her career.
“Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, the newly instated Director and President of the Academy Museum, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be honouring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts.”
Roberts won an Oscar in 2000 for her leading role in Erin Brockovich.
Director Steve McQueen, actor Tilda Swinton and Parasite producer Miky Lee are also receiving awards at the gala on October 15 in Los Angeles.
The gala serves as a fundraiser for the museum’s programming and educational initiatives. Last year’s inaugural event raised over $11 million. The museum also unveiled a starry Gala Host Committee which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Duvall, Regina Hall, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana DeBose and many more.
