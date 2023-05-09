Abu Dhabi: Rajkummar Rao to co-host IIFA Rocks

The pre-awards ceremony will take place on May 26 at Etihad Arena

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is set to showcase his hosting skills at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Rocks 2023 on May 26 in Abu Dhabi.

The Bollywood awards night will be held in the capital city's Etihad Arena on May 26 and 27. IIFA Rocks, held prior to the main awards ceremony, highlights the music and fashion of Indian cinema. Fans can expect many performances and acts from several renowned musicians of the industry.

The main awards night, however, will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal on May 27.

"I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at YAS Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans, and connecting with them globally," Abhishek had earlier said. "IIFA is the only global platform that has travelled the world. It has bought cinema lovers closer from all across the globe. As always, I am looking forward to the next edition of IIFA Weekend and awards and am excited to be co-hosting the 23rd edition."

