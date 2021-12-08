Abhishek Bachchan reveals he dropped out of school to support once-bankrupt dad Amitabh

The veteran actor was facing a massive financial crisis in Mumbai in the late 1990s

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 1:18 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 1:27 PM

When Abhishek Bachchan was studying in Boston, he heard of the massive financial crisis that his father, superstar Amitabh was facing in Mumbai in the late 1990s.

“I can’t be sitting here in Boston when my father does not know how he is going to get dinner,” recalled Abhishek in a recent talk show.

“He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him. I called him and said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college halfway and come back and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you,’” recalled Abhishek.

The junior Bachchan was soon back in Mumbai, as things began to change for the better for the family. Amitabh got the opportunity to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, a hugely popular TV quiz show.

ALSO READ:

Recently, at the 1,000th episode of the show, the senior Bachchan admitted: “My circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me.”

Fortunately for the Bachchans, the past 20 years have seen the good times roll in, and they have been doing very well on all fronts.