Bollywood: Actor Arshad Warsi completes 25 years in 'wonderful' film industry

Entertainment5 days ago
For Arshad Warsi, it has been a remarkable 25 years journey in Bollywood. The actor, who made his name in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2003 hit film Munnabhai MBBS (and the sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai), began his career as assistant director to Mahesh Bhatt in Kaash in 1987. He worked as a choreographer in Roop Ki Raani Choron Ka Raja (1993), featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi and three years later got a role in Amitabh Bachchan Corporation’s Tere Mere Sapne.
“Today I completed 25 years in our wonderful film industry,” tweeted Arshad. “This place has given me some of the most talented people as friends. I am and will always be eternally grateful to ABCL, Mrs. Jaya Bachchan, Joy Augustine, fans who have loved me & all who gave me a chance-Thank you.”
Following the massive success of Munnabhai MBBS, Arshad emerged as a major comic artist in Bollywood and had outstanding performances in Hulchul, Golmaal (in all the four films made so far) and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?
The 53-year-old actor told a newspaper that he was petrified to make his debut as he had never acted before. “I was so scared of doing a film,” he said. “I tried my best not to do a film. I am one of the rare breeds that tried his best to get out of films. Because I was so scared of failure.”
