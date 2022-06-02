Opec+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar

The 500 million barrels of oil discovered from an exploration well in the Bu Hasa field has unlocked a new formation within the field, offering substantial additional premium-grade Murban oil resources
Energy2 weeks ago
The Opec oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices and the resulting inflation.
The decision on Thursday steps up the pace by the alliance, known as Opec+, in restoring cuts made during the worst of the pandemic recession. The group had been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month to gradually restore production cuts from 2020.
The move to increase production faster than planned comes as rising crude prices have pushed gasoline to a record high in the U.S. There are fears that elevated energy prices could slow the global economy as it emerges from the pandemic.
Opec has resisted pleas from the White House to increase oil supply to make up for production lost due to sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
That, along with a European Union agreement to end most oil imports from Russia, has pushed prices higher. Gasoline and diesel prices have also been rising due to a lack of refining capacity to turn crude into motor fuel.
In the US, crude prices are up 54% since the beginning of the year and gasoline prices are being pulled along.
ALSO READ:
The US saw a record high average gasoline pump price on Thursday of $4.71 per gallon, according to AAA. The price of crude makes up about half the price of gasoline at the pump in the US, and prices could go even higher as the summer driving season gets under way. High gas prices for drivers are a potential factor in U.S. politics with mid-term Congressional elections approaching later this year.
In Germany, the government has sought to soften the blow to consumer finances from energy inflation by launching deeply discounted transit passes that enable unlimited use of local trains, subways and buses for 9 euros ($10) per month.
Opec+ decisions have been complicated by the group’s failure to meet its production targets due to underinvestment and other roadblocks in some member countries. Actual production has lagged the scheduled increases.
The 500 million barrels of oil discovered from an exploration well in the Bu Hasa field has unlocked a new formation within the field, offering substantial additional premium-grade Murban oil resources
Energy2 weeks ago
Adnoc will own 54 per cent of the company while rest of the 36 per cent stakes will go to Borealis
Energy2 weeks ago
Refiners increase buying of cheaper oil amid Western sanctions against Moscow
Energy2 weeks ago
Moscow demands foreign buyers start paying in roubles or risk losing their supply
Energy2 weeks ago
Prices find some support as EU officials express optimism about reaching a deal on a phased embargo of Russian oil
Energy2 weeks ago
'All upstream investments would be domestically focused to achieve that goal'
Energy2 weeks ago
Company declares dividend of $18.8 billion to be paid in the second quarter
Energy2 weeks ago
The market is being constantly monitored and oil production increased as required
Energy3 weeks ago