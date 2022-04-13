UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia invite Iran to hold talks on gas-rich offshore zone

The two Gulf countries have reaffirmed their right to develop the Dorra natural gas field located in this area

Representational image. (Reuters file)
Representational image. (Reuters file)

By Reuters

Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 2:47 PM

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have invited Iran to hold negotiations to determine the eastern limit of a joint, energy-rich, offshore area, the Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

The two Gulf Arab countries have reaffirmed their right to develop the Dorra natural gas field located in this area, the Saudi Press Agency added, citing a Saudi foreign ministry statement.


More news from Energy