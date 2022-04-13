Kuwait, Saudi Arabia invite Iran to hold talks on gas-rich offshore zone

The two Gulf countries have reaffirmed their right to develop the Dorra natural gas field located in this area

Representational image. (Reuters file)

By Reuters Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 2:47 PM

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have invited Iran to hold negotiations to determine the eastern limit of a joint, energy-rich, offshore area, the Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

The two Gulf Arab countries have reaffirmed their right to develop the Dorra natural gas field located in this area, the Saudi Press Agency added, citing a Saudi foreign ministry statement.