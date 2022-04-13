Kuwait, Saudi Arabia invite Iran to hold talks on gas-rich offshore zone

Russia-Ukraine crisis shows how sensitive oil prices are to geopolitical tensions: UAE Minister
Oil sector faces $200 billion under-investment
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have invited Iran to hold negotiations to determine the eastern limit of a joint, energy-rich, offshore area, the Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
The two Gulf Arab countries have reaffirmed their right to develop the Dorra natural gas field located in this area, the Saudi Press Agency added, citing a Saudi foreign ministry statement.
Brent crude price was trading at $115.8 per barrel on Monday morning
The company said requests stood at 104 million cubic metres.
CPC pipeline accounts for 1% of world supply; US stocks fall, production flat for 7th week in a row
Germany and the Netherlands say the EU is dependent on Russian oil and gas and could not cut itself off right now
Saudi Arabia says it’s not responsible for any oil shortage from Houthi attacks; Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said crude prices could reach $300 a barrel
Adnoc expands strategic partnerships across the hydrogen value chain with leading German companies
With the global GDP projected to jump to $102.4 trillion in 2022 from $94.9 trillion in 2021, the anticipated energy spending will most likely exceed $13 trillion
