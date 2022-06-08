World’s largest waste-to-energy project in Dubai: Work begins on steam turbine installation

It will enable the transformation of huge amounts of trash into clean energy

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 5:58 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 6:02 PM

The Dubai Municipality Wednesday announced that it has commenced the installation of a steam turbine at the Dubai Waste Management Centre, the world’s largest waste-to-energy project located in Warsan.

The installation of the turbine, with a production capacity of up to 200 MW/h, marks a new milestone in the development of the renewable energy project.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the facility will contribute to reaching the goals set by Dubai Municipality to reduce landfill by 75% and the targets outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050."

“The installation of the steam turbine will allow the project to enter its pilot phase next year, becoming a new source of sustainable energy in the UAE,” he added.

The project will enable the transformation of huge amounts of waste into a sustainable resource for clean energy. Electricity will be produced by moving the turbines using steam pressure. The project be fully operational by 2024.