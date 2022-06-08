World’s largest waste-to-energy project in Dubai: Work begins on steam turbine installation

Russia had up to 79 million barrels of crude either travelling on tankers or held in floating storage over the past week, Kpler’s estimates have shown
The Dubai Municipality Wednesday announced that it has commenced the installation of a steam turbine at the Dubai Waste Management Centre, the world’s largest waste-to-energy project located in Warsan.
The installation of the turbine, with a production capacity of up to 200 MW/h, marks a new milestone in the development of the renewable energy project.
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the facility will contribute to reaching the goals set by Dubai Municipality to reduce landfill by 75% and the targets outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050."
“The installation of the steam turbine will allow the project to enter its pilot phase next year, becoming a new source of sustainable energy in the UAE,” he added.
The project will enable the transformation of huge amounts of waste into a sustainable resource for clean energy. Electricity will be produced by moving the turbines using steam pressure. The project be fully operational by 2024.
