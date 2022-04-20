Dubai residents can now reduce water, electricity bills with new smart tool

Dewa’s Smart Living initiative launches Self-Assessment kit

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 1:03 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 1:04 PM

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has introduced a new tool that will allow residents to easily understand their consumption patterns and help reduce their utility bills.

The Self-Assessment Tool, launched as part of Dewa’s Smart Living initiative, includes a survey on electricity and water consumption for customers to assess their consumption and learn about different ways of conservation.

After completing the assessment, Dewa customers receive a detailed report on their consumption and customised tips to reduce waste and consumption.

The initiative uses a proactive mechanism in interacting with customers who have smart electricity and water meters.

It enables Dubai residents to monitor their consumption through a private dashboard and receive daily, monthly, and annual consumption reports.

“As part of our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and our efforts to support the Smart Dubai initiative, we harness disruptive technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications to provide smart and innovative services that make the customers’ life easy.

"These also help them raise the efficiency of their electricity and water consumption, detect leakage and repair interruptions without contacting Dewa,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

He said Dewa would provide all capabilities to enhance the culture of sustainability and conservation and raise awareness of all society members on their responsibility towards conservation and protecting natural resources.

As a result of awareness campaigns, Dewa has achieved cumulative savings of up to 2.2 TWh of electricity and 5.6 billion gallons of water between 2012 and 2021. This is equivalent to Dh1.2 billion and reduces 1.1 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

Moreover, Dewa provides the high-water usage alert also under the Smart Response initiative to help customers detect leakages in water connections after the meter.

Until March 2022, the service has saved up to 8 billion gallons of water and saved customers more than Dh500 million.

