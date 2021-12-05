Watch: Woman's car flips over in UAE desert; authorities come to her rescue

Dubai Police handle over 1.2 million calls in 3 months
An Iranian woman who suffered severe injuries following a car accident was rescued from the desert of Al Ain.
The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Police, conducted a search and medical evacuation mission for the 28-year-old woman.
The Abu Dhabi Police Operations Room received information about a car accident in the desert of Al Ain and a woman suffering severe injuries and needing immediate assistance.
The operation team of NSRC checked the site. Deploying NSRC’s search and rescue aircraft, the team was able to evacuate the injured woman to Tawam Hospital in Al Ain. She received necessary treatment at the hospital.
The NSRC said that the mission was conducted while ensuring all precautionary and preventive Covid-19 measures.
