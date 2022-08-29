UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi warehouse

Authorities are working to contain the spread

File photo used for illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 8:46 AM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 9:04 AM

The Abu Dhabi Police has reported a fire that has broken out in the Musaffah Industrial Area.

The fire has broken out in a warehouse. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence are working towards containing it.

Authorities urge residents to follow official sources for information to avoid the spread of rumours.

More details to follow