UAE: Police arrest group for reckless bike stunts on bridge

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a group of people who posted a video of them performing dangerous stunts on a bridge.
The accused were seen showboating, violating traffic rules and regulations, and disregarding the safety of others in the clip, which was widely circulated on social media platforms.
The authority said that participating in such activities and posting such content on social media is a punishable offence. It urged the youth to abide by the law and be responsible residents of the country.
