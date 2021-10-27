Almost all the parents surveyed were ‘very satisfied’ with how the pandemic was handled.
Private schools in Sharjah will provide online learning options to students who have genuine reasons and unavoidable circumstances, according to Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) rules and regulations.
According to a circular sent to parents and obtained by Khaleej Times, students who opt for online learning must present a medical report, evidence of the circumstances, and other relevant documents.
Besides these reasons, the circular also stated three categories of students excluded from in-person learning. Elderly, patients with autoimmune disorders, and students who are not currently in the emirate for reasons related to travel restrictions due to Covid-19, are excused from in-person class.
According to an official at SPEA, the authority has set ten requirements for comprehensive re-opening of schools. These includes, schools must reach 50% of attendance before October 31, ensure a safe distance between students, mandate wearing a mask while on school premises.
The number of students in the class must not exceed the permissible count before the pandemic while maintaining a safe distance, and raising the percentage of students on buses to 100%.
Schools must involve parents in the electronic platform “Your Children are Safe”, launched by SPEA.
The official explained that the school staff must be 100% vaccinated, barring those excluded from the process.
Parents must encourage vaccination of children who are 12 years and above.
They should adhere to the amended guideline that will be issued this week, and provide medical reports approved by a health authority for students who have health conditions.
