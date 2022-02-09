UAE institutions can now apply to win Dh1 million World’s Best School Prize

Academies have until March 1 to apply for the inaugural award in one of five categories

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 2:18 PM

An inaugural grand prize of nearly Dh1 million ($250,000) has been introduced for the world’s best school.

UAE businessman and social entrepreneur Badr Jafar is calling on trailblazing schools in the country and across the world to make their entries for this coveted award.

This award is meant to celebrate schools everywhere for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners, especially during Covid times. It is launched by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture.

The World’s Best School Prizes have been launched this year to create a new platform to showcase the unique stories of schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a significant difference in their communities.

The five categories for which schools can apply are - The World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration; The World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action; The World’s Best School Prize for Innovation; The World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity and The World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.

A prize of nearly one million dirhams (US$250,000) will be equally shared among the winners of the five prizes, with each receiving an award of over 180,000 thousand dirhams (US$50,000).

The winner will be announced in October 2022 at World Education Week.

A Top 10 shortlist for each Prize will be announced later this year, followed by the Top 3 finalists for each Prize.

After a public advisory vote, the winner of each Prize will be chosen based on a rigorous criterion by a Judging Academy comprising distinguished leaders across the globe including academics, educators, NGOs, social entrepreneurs, government, civil society, and the private sector.

Additionally, 50 shortlisted schools across the five Prizes will share their best practices through toolkits that showcase their “secret sauce” to innovative approaches and step-by-step instructions on how others can replicate their methods to help improve education everywhere.

Badr Jafar said, “Schools are uniquely placed to create the learning experiences that will prepare future generations to thrive in an ever-evolving socio-economic landscape. These Prizes provide a great platform to showcase schools globally that continue to strive to bridge the gap between today’s curricula and future needs of humanity and our habitat.”

Jafar added, “I urge schools from the UAE and all over the world to come forward and apply for the World’s Best School Prizes.”

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said, “As the world seeks to rebuild from the devastation of the Covid pandemic, we must always remember the vital role our schools will play. Strong schools will not only equip the next generation to fulfil their full potential but empower them to tackle the greatest challenges our societies face, from inequality to environmental destruction and rapid technological change.”

“We have launched the World’s Best School Prizes to bring to light the stories of schools that are building stronger societies and give them a voice at the top table to help transform education so that every child can achieve the quality education that should be their right by birth,” added Pota.

Schools can apply online at worldsbestschool.org

Applications close on March 1, 2022, at 11.45pm GMT.