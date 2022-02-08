UAE: New online survey for parents to help improve quality of life, wellbeing of students

Survey aims to engage the parents in the decision-making process.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 3:44 PM

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has urged parents in UAE to take part in the new online survey and share their opinions which will help in enhancing the quality of life and wellbeing of the students.

The online survey is aimed at giving insight into wellbeing and will empower schools to make changes that lead to more flourishing school communities, which leads to better academic and workplace success.

The MoE said it launched the questionnaire entitled “Activating the Role of the Parent in Enhancing the Quality of Life of the Student”, since the parent is the basic partner in developing the education system.

The survey aims to engage the parents in the decision-making process by considering their views and aspirations regarding the improvement of the quality of life of the students

The MoE says it is always seeking to adopt significant initiatives to make education in the UAE an inspiring, global experience.

“In addition to the academic aspect that includes the curricula and various tools that enrich the students scientifically, it is important to make schools a place that polishes the students’ characters and build their positive life skills. This will eventually has a positive effect on the education system and achieve the desired objectives,” said the MoE.

On the academic aspect, according to the MoE, the students’ ability to strike a positive balance between the three aspects of life (academic, professional and quality life) is very important.

Officials explained that the student must be aware of the importance of learning and be able to explore the educational prospects that match their interests and potentials.

On the professional aspect, officials explained that it includes the students’ awareness of the future professions that will be available in the country and the awareness of their professional interests.

With quality life, it includes the students’ achievement of emotional, health, physical and social balance and seeking to develop their personalities. It also includes the quality of their digital life.

Parents can participate in the survey via this link: bit.ly/34s4Xwi

