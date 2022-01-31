UAE: Students to appear remotely for Advanced Placement test on Tuesday

Since its inception in 1971, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed several projects in 103 developing countries
Grade-12 students in public schools in the UAE will sit a mini-simulated Advanced Placement (AP) test on February 1. This is for the elite track students who wish to enrol in the AP classes and are expected to complete the corresponding College Board (BC) exam in May.
In a recent circular, the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) informed all public secondary school principals and AP class teachers that a mini-simulated test covering units (1 to 9) would be conducted for grade-12 students in the elite track.
Authorities pointed out that the simulation test will be conducted on Tuesday, after school hours, to avoid disrupting normal classes.
The test will be administered remotely (online from home) via the Microsoft Forms platform, and the link to the form and student lists will be shared with those qualified to take the test directly with the professors.
The ESE explained that the 60-minute test would start at 5pm and end 6.10pm. The additional 10 minutes will allow students to enter their data and download the questions.
The circular stated that the test consists of 15 multiple-choice questions and a free-answer question in either essay or problem-solving format. Graphing calculators may be required for some questions. The score for each AP test ranges from 1-5.
The establishment indicated that the test results will not be used as part of the final score for students, as it is a mini-simulated test, but the results will be used as one of the measures in determining their choice of the AP Calculus and BC exams and that they should be taken seriously.
Advanced Placement (AP) is an entrance test conducted by College Board for students aiming to pursue their higher education in United States, Canada and other International Educational Institutes. The test offers college-level curricula and examinations to high school students, testing their ability to perform at the college level.
