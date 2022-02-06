Look: Device invented by Abu Dhabi students can prevent kids drowning in pools

The 'safe pool' project is designed to carry a child who has fallen in the pool to the surface

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 2:42 PM

Three Abu Dhabi students have invented a device that can save children from drowning in swimming pools.

The students from Applied Technology High Schools, which is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, presented dozens of projects in the field of robotics, water conservation, energy generation, search and rescue, automatic firefighting, jewellery industry and medical support.

It was part of the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) Innovation Week 2022, which ran from January 31 to February 3 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and the Institute of Applied Technology.

Three Emirati students, Nawar Al-Muhairi, Shamsa Al-Amri, and Mazoon Al-Mazrouei, presented a “safe pool” project that can save children from drowning in home swimming pools by using a plastic net that is placed under the water and can carry the child who has accidentally fallen in the water to the surface of the swimming pool.

The “safe pool” project provides the swimming pool with a sensor that sends instant signals to activate the alarm system. A plastic net placed under the water then carries the child to the surface of the swimming pool, thus saving them from drowning.

Other students also presented a wide range of new and exciting engineering and technological projects.

Emirati student Al Yazia Ismail Al Hosani created a drone dedicated to dealing with fires and other emergency incidents and can travel at a speed of 100km per hour.

Al Hosani explained that the unmanned aircraft has been equipped with front and rear cameras, which are connected to a display installed in a controller.

“The drone can transmit images from the main scene of the incident, whether it is a fire or anything else to rescuers of firefighting teams,” she said, adding that the idea behind creating this project is to deal with accidents in general and to rescue and save people.

Other students, Reem Al-Mazrouei, Latifa Muhammad, and Reem Musabih, presented a “remote solar energy generation and control system” for generating solar energy with greater efficiency and effectiveness, lower cost, and ease of implementation. Through this system, voltage, current, and light sensors are linked to obtain accurate electrical readings. It then detects faults and monitor them remotely using new technologies.

‏The innovation week event highlighted the importance of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop the skills of the future economy.