UAE: 150 test centres for Emirates Standard Test to be established

The aim is to accommodate more students for the test and to facilitate the process of their registration

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 7:26 PM

More than 100 centres for conducting the Emirates Standard Test (EmSAT) will be established in the UAE.

The total number of centres across the country will then stand at 240, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced.

The EmSAT is a national system of standardized computer-based tests, based on UAE national standards.

These online tests measure the knowledge and skills of Grade 12 students as they finish their general education and move on to higher education. They provide decision makers with data for college admission and placement.

The ministry explained that the new centers are distributed throughout the country and will be ready to provide services at the end of this month. Authorities stressed their keenness to provide the necessary support for students to perform the EmSAT test, which is a prerequisite for students' enrollment in higher education institutions in the country.

The MoE had also postponed the date for the EmSAT test, which was to be conducted on May 15, to a future date which will be communicated later.

This followed the suspension of operations in federal and local government departments, ministries, and private firms for three days, resuming on Tuesday, May 17, following the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on May 13.

The MoE earlier said determining the place and time for doing the EmSAT test was solely the responsibility of the student. The students are advised to register for the available sessions at the centres in their areas of residence or emirates.

The test is mandatory for Grade-12 students, both Emirati and non-Emiratis, and it applies to all public and private schools that teach the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and the private international curriculum.

The ministry had also issued a set of instructions that the student must adhere to, including ensuring that the registration for the tests is completed in time, obtaining a ticket for each test, according to the date the student had set to take the test.

Students must ensure that they bring their original copy of the Emirates ID as well as a printed copy of the test ticket and should read the instructions on it.

They must be present at the test centre at least 15 minutes before the test time and should ensure they are in the correct examination room.

