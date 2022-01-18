Expo 2020 Dubai: University hosts graduation ceremony at Al Wasl Dome Plaza

Canadian University of Dubai celebrated 11th convocation ceremony, conferring degrees on 406 students

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence at Expo 2020, Al wasl Dome Plaza. Photo: Supplied

This year, an outgoing class of a university in Dubai witnessed a memorable graduation ceremony held at the iconic centrepiece of Expo 2020's Al Wasl Dome Plaza.

Previously, the Canadian University of Dubai (CUD) held two innovative ceremonies, including a unique gathering at the Dubai Opera in 2018 and an exclusive event in 2020 that celebrated its graduating class by displaying images of its students onto the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

The 11th convocation ceremony saw the graduates of 2021 take to the stage in the central hub of Dubai's historic event, with Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, conferring degrees on 406 students.

Sheikh Nahayan recognised the achievements of the graduates and emphasised the important role of education in building a peaceful and prosperous society.

Reflecting on the staging of the event at Expo 2020 Dubai, he encouraged the graduates to carry forward the mission set by the global gathering, to share knowledge, promote communication and cooperation, and to build international bonds based on tolerance and coexistence.

The Canadian University of Dubai celebrated 11th convocation ceremony, conferring degrees on 406 students at the Expo 2020 Dubai, Al Wasl Dome plaza. Photo: Supplied

University Chancellor, Mr Buti Saeed Al Ghandi congratulated the graduates and paid tribute to the leaders of the UAE for their wisdom and foresight, for connecting the world through the mega fair, and commemorating the nation's remarkable achievements in the past 50 years.

Speaking on behalf of the University, President and Vice-Chancellor of the Canadian University of Dubai (CUD), Professor Karim Chelli, said,

"We take great pride in our graduates' success, and we trust that this University will be a source of great pride for you as you move forward in your careers.

"Thanks to the exceptional talent and dedication of our faculty, and staff, this year CUD has been recognised among the top two per cent of universities worldwide – outstanding achievement for such a young university. I encourage all of you graduating today to realise the value of your university experience, and to use your education to make your own meaningful contribution to society."

University representatives opined this year's ceremony held at Expo 2020's Al Wasl Dome represented another landmark celebration to honour the success of the University's graduates.

The students represented the University's four faculties of Management; Architecture and Interior Design; Communication, Arts and Sciences; and Engineering, Applied Science and Technology.

Representing the graduating students was Master of Business Administration (Finance) graduate Shamma Al Tayer, who opined, "As in every graduation ceremony, CUD never ceases to amaze us, and the world. We thought that nothing could top the Burj Khalifa Class of 2020, yet CUD has done it again, as we find ourselves in this historical moment in the presence of the founding father of Higher Education in the UAE, Sheikh Nahayan, at Expo 2020, in the Al Wasl Plaza. We have all learnt so many lessons during our time at CUD, so let us now think about how we can each make a change to drive new research and innovation in the future."