UAE: Math, Arabic, music classes in schools to feature anti-bullying lessons

MoE stresses the importance of applying anti-bullying guide in school curriculum

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 1:13 PM

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has emphasised the need to use the content for the verbal anti-bullying guide issued in the school curricula to help eradicate bullies among pupils.

According to authorities, these guides that target pupils and their parents had been included in mathematics, health sciences, music education, moral education, and Arabic language subjects.

The aim is to promote positive behaviours among students, clarify the correct understanding of verbal bullying, and obtain the skills to deal with verbal bullying (for the victim, the bully, the spectator, and the guardian).

The MoE said it was keen on implementing various programs focusing on awareness-raising, prevention, and bullying treatment. This is through preparing various visuals and workshops in cooperation with academic advisors and subject teachers.

Officials have stressed the need to implement and raise awareness of the activities mentioned in the anti-bullying guide in cooperation with teachers.

According to the guide, the existing content of the different educational materials is adapted according to the target age group, and various topics are included for awareness and guidance in the subjects: mathematics, health sciences, music education, moral education and the Arabic language, through which the student learns according to specific timetables to write the story, for example, about scenarios, and the various issues they might be exposed to and related to verbal bullying and the correct solutions to overcome it. Each subject carries a plan, goals and outputs for the activities.

Information helping pupils, parents

The guide provides information that helps parents or guardians identify the extent to which the child is subjected to bullying.

It also directs the bullied student to take five main steps to manage bullying, including not showing negative feelings and staying calm, telling the bully that what they say hurts their feelings, and how they may change the subject of conversation when their colleagues start bullying them and complimenting the bully making them feel embarrassed and link the praise to the insult.

The guide focused on the importance of self-confidence because the bully approaches people who have weak and low self-esteem.

How to deal with bullies

The guide also calls for dealing with feelings of bullying and avoiding the bully by staying away from them, avoid being alone, ignoring the bully and staying away from them completely and not letting them direct more insults.

The guide explains how to deal with the victim and put an end to bullying.

Speaking directly with the bully, with the intervention of friends, telling a parent or family member helps.

By documenting the process through photographs, if it was over the Internet or writing down the incident and its history, as documents are useful if the bully is reported to the school administration.

How to help victims

The guide highlights how to help a victim of bullying and the importance of providing them with treatment, psychological and social support, and anger management strategies.

It also guides how the bully can be made aware that they are verbally bullying their colleagues and how to deal with the matter.

The guide advises parents that if they have a bully, they should deal with them politely by encouraging them to have good behaviours, setting a good example, teaching them to respect others and training them on anger management strategies.

