Explained: 8 Covid rules in Dubai schools you need to know

Two new rules announced by education regulator KHDA

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 3:52 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 4:58 PM

With daily Covid cases dropping sharply, the UAE has restored normalcy across all sectors.

Students are back in schools across the country, with 100 per cent pupils in Dubai back in the classrooms for in-person learning.

Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Wednesday announced further ease in restrictions in schools. Here are the eight Covid safety rules in place at schools across the Emirate:

1. Facemasks are no longer required outdoors. They remain compulsory indoors for students in Year 2/Grade 1 and above.

2. Children, students, and staff who are considered close contacts but do not show Covid symptoms are not required to isolate and can continue attending classes.

3. Close contacts can return to school only if they are free of symptoms.

4. Positive Covid cases must isolate for 10 days.

5. Physical distancing is compulsory, but the KHDA has not specified the distance.

6. Regular and consistent sanitisation is required.

7. Health and safety officers will continue contact tracing when necessary.

8. Students and staff must comply with all safety standards issued by Dubai government authorities.

