Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi updates cost of PCR test

The decision will be effective from March 1

Mon 28 Feb 2022

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has updated the cost of PCR test conducted in the capital

To get a PCR test done, residents will now have to pay Dh40 across all medical facilities in the Emirate.

The decision will be effective from March 1, 2022.

Earlier, the cost of getting a PCR test was priced at Dh50 in the capital, with free test facility for some residents.

The reduction in cost comes two days after the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) updated several Covid-19 regulations for residents, government employees and visitors in the city.

According to the update, the Al Hosn green pass would not be needed to enter Abu Dhabi from today (February 28), the capital city’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee said late Friday.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office also tweeted that EDE scanners that inspect commuters for Covid-19 symptoms would also be removed from the check points. However, the green pass system will still be needed to gain access to public places in the Emirate.

According to the new guidelines, wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces is now optional, although wearing of face masks in indoor spaces is still required, and physical distancing must still be observed.

Reduced precautionary measures

According to the new announcement made on February 26, those affected with Covid-19 do not need to wear wrist bands during home quarantine.

The quarantine rule is also removed for those in contact with Covid patients, but they will have to undergo daily Covid PCR tests for five consecutive days.

Increase in operating capacity

In tourist destinations and commercial premises, the committee approved an increase in operating capacity to 90 per cent.

At events, the committee has approved an increase in operating capacity to 90 per cent. Wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces is now optional, although wearing of face masks in indoor spaces is still required.

PCR tests for entry, along with green pass, are still required for entry, and physical distancing must still be observed.

At private events, the committee has approved an increase in operating capacity to 90 per cent.