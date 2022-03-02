Dubai: Face masks no longer required outdoors in schools, says KHDA

This is the largest national initiative of its kind by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation
UAE1 day ago
Face masks are no longer required outdoors in Dubai schools, as per an updated safety standard released on Wednesday.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) stated this in a new set of guidelines issued today applicable to private schools, universities, and early childhood centres in Dubai.
The Emirate's education regulator said, "Face masks are no longer required outdoors in schools. However, they remain compulsory indoors."
Children, students, and staff who are considered close contacts but do not show Covid symptoms are not required to isolate and can continue attending classes.
However, things that remain in place include maintaining physical distance, regular and consistent sanitisation, contact tracing by health and safety officers, compliance with safety standards according to Dubai Government authorities.
Close contact to return to school only if they are free of symptoms and positive Covid cases must isolate for 10 days.
