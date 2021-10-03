Cyclone Shaheen: UAE schools in several areas shift to distance learning

Dubai - Ajman authorities have announced that in-person classes will be suspended in Masfoot and Manama until further notice

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 3 Oct 2021, 11:02 AM Last updated: Sun 3 Oct 2021, 11:24 AM

Authorities across the UAE have announced that schools will opt for distance learning in several areas for two days — October 3 and 4 — due to Cyclone Shaheen.

The decision has been taken due to protect students' safety amidst inclement weather.

The UAE was on high alert and authorities have also warned residents to avoid beaches, valleys, dams, mountainous and low-lying regions during the cyclone.

The storm is predicted to intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone, which is likely to hit on Sunday evening.

Oman has declared a public holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

“In view of the fluctuations of the weather and the change in the prevailing weather conditions in the country, and to ensure the safety of school students, the Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Team in Ajman, in coordination with the Emirates Education Authority, issued a decision to implement distance education in the Masfoot and Manama regions as of tomorrow Sunday until further notice,” Ajman Police said in a statement on its Instagram account.

Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters has also directed all public sector schools to shift to remote learning.

“Based on the expected tropical storm in some areas of the country, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah directed the shift into remote learning for all government schools located in the emirate’s southern region on Sunday and Monday,” RAK Police said in a statement on its Instagram account.

The Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has also announced distance learning for Hatta schools on Sunday and Monday.

“Various government and private entities will operate as normal tomorrow, Sunday, October 3, with the committee’s continuous follow-up on developments related to tropical storm Shaheen and taking appropriate measures as follows,” said a Dubai Media Office tweet.

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced that educational institutes in Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Deba Al-Hisn, will also move to online learning for two days for the safety of the students.

“SPEA will continue to monitor the situation closely with competent authorities and take necessary actions in this regard,” it said.