Covid-19: Dubai schools to ease some restrictions from Jan 31

The new rules also apply to early childhood centres and universities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 4:44 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 4:47 PM

Academic institutions in Dubai can resume physical education lessons, school trips, and other extracurricular activities from January 31 onwards.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) issued a directive on Friday, January 28, which said the rules also apply to early childhood centres and universities in the Emirate.

The Emirate’s private education regulator tweeted, “Thanks to the support and cooperation of parents, educators and students, PE lessons, gatherings, trips and extra-curricular activities can resume from January 31.”

The tweet added, “Canteens and eating areas can reopen. This applies to all private schools, early childhood centres and universities in Dubai.”

Such activities were suspended start of the term as a precautionary measure, amid a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.

Education authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi had announced a phased return of pupils at all public schools nationwide.